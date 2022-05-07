EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan in talks for John Abraham’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake post Arjun Kapoor’s exit

A while back, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that director Jagan Shakti’s John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor starrer Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam action-thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum has been put on hold because of date issues, and there is no clarity yet on when they will start shooting for the project. The Mission Mangal director had confirmed the news too. While status on the filming schedule remains the same, there might be some changes in the cast of this upcoming film, which will be produced by John.

We have learnt that Arjun Kapoor has stepped out of the project, and the makers are in talks with Abhishek Bachchan to reprise Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role from the original. Interestingly, Junior Bachchan was approached for the part earlier too. “Makers have reached out to Abhishek to step in again, and are keen to cast him for the role. The talks are in an advanced stage, however, the signing formalities are yet to be done. Once everything is finalised, they will relook at everyone’s dates and then zero in on a shooting schedule,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, both John and Abhishek have an interesting line up on films ahead. John will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and in Arun Gopalan’s Tehran, which was officially announced in February this year. “Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan, produced by #DineshVijan, @shobhnayadav, @sandeep_leyzell. Written by @writish1 & @ashmakerz,” John mentioned on Instagram.

Abhishek too has R Balki’s Ghoomer in his kitty, which also features Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

