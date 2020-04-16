EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan's dark side inspired by Ravana in Amazon Prime's Breathe 2; Might release in June

Here's how Abhishek Bachchan will be blowing our minds with his dual personality in Breathe 2. Check out when is the show likely to release. Read.

Breathe starring R Madhavan, Hrishikesh Joshi, among others was one of the most loved shows on the web. The show managed to get a lot of critical acclamation and season two for the same was announced. It is already known that Abhishek Bachchan will be helming the second season of Breathe, also making his digital debut. Abhishek promised that he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Breathe 2 and well, we have found some exclusive deets about his role which will get you more excited.

A source informs that the show will release by June if everything goes right. Furthermore, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen portraying a dual personality as a father to a young daughter. Not just that, his dark side will be inspired by Ravana. In an interesting touch, his dark side will be apparently obsessed with the 10 heads of Ravana and the emotions it holds and will be a replica of the same. The team has shot the scene impeccably where 10 heads of Ravana are seen as an obsession. The series will focus on Abhishek's character trying to fight the dark emotions associated with the 10 heads of Ravana or get consumed by it. Sounds, intriguing, right?

Honestly, we cannot wait to see Junior Bachchan ace this. Meanwhile, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Amit Sadh will also be seen in the lead roles for the second season. Are you excited?

Credits :Pinkvilla

