Karan Johar REVEALS reason behind being single as he compares relationships to a walk in Jurassic Park

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, known for his cinematic brilliance and outspoken nature, never shies away from sharing his thoughts on social media. In a recent revelation, he hilariously explained the reason behind staying single, likening relationships to the chaotic thrills of Jurassic Park. His witty comparison is not only relatable but also impossible to miss!

Earlier today (December 17), Karan Johar took to Instagram Stories to share a witty and humorous take on his relationship status. In his trademark candid style, the celebrated filmmaker wrote, “Why am I single??”

He then followed it up with a cheeky punchline that left fans amused, saying, “Because relationships are like a walk in the Park! Jurassic Park.” With this lighthearted comparison, he once again showcased his sharp sense of humor, offering a relatable perspective on the chaos and unpredictability of relationships.

Earlier, during an appearance on the Jai Madaan—Lady of Fortune show, the filmmaker reflected on the skepticism he faced when deciding to embrace single parenthood.

Despite questions about societal judgment and potential backlash, he remained steadfast in his decision, thanks to his mother’s unwavering encouragement. Her immediate support reassured him to take on the immense responsibility of raising a child without a partner.

KJo spoke passionately about the joy and dedication involved in watching his children grow and develop their individuality. He also highlighted his approach to life, one driven by authenticity and a refusal to let regret or guilt dictate his choices.

From embracing fatherhood to challenging the norms of staying behind the camera as a filmmaker, Karan Johar has consistently defied expectations. Even when advised to avoid public exposure through platforms like Koffee with Karan, he chose to break free from traditional stereotypes, living life unapologetically and on his own terms.

For those who may not know, Karan is the proud father of twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, who were born on February 7, 2017, through surrogacy.

