EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and team to launch Ram Setu first look on Monday – More details

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming action-adventure, Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma is among the most anticipated film of the year. The team has managed to keep all aspects of the film under wraps, and with Diwali around the corner, the team is all gearing up to unveil various facets in the days to come. According to our sources, the first look of Ram Setu will be launched on Monday.

“It’s going to be a digital launch for the first look. It’s more than just a teaser, but not exactly a trailer. The makers will be unveiling an audio-visual unit introducing the audience to the world of Ram Setu for the first and kick off the countdown to the Diwali 2022 release,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the audience will be surprised with the visuals of this action-adventure produced by Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment.