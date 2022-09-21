EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and team to launch Ram Setu first look on Monday – More details
The theatrical trailer of the Akshay Kumar fronted Ram Setu will be out within a week of the first look reveal. It is gearing up for a Diwali 2022 release. Read details
Akshay Kumar’s upcoming action-adventure, Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma is among the most anticipated film of the year. The team has managed to keep all aspects of the film under wraps, and with Diwali around the corner, the team is all gearing up to unveil various facets in the days to come. According to our sources, the first look of Ram Setu will be launched on Monday.
“It’s going to be a digital launch for the first look. It’s more than just a teaser, but not exactly a trailer. The makers will be unveiling an audio-visual unit introducing the audience to the world of Ram Setu for the first and kick off the countdown to the Diwali 2022 release,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the audience will be surprised with the visuals of this action-adventure produced by Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment.
The asset for launch has been submitted to CBFC i.e. Central Board of Film Certification on Tuesday and it is expected to be passed without much of an issue. “The makers are going with a tight and focused marketing campaign. They have immense faith in their product and believe that the visuals will speak louder than anything else,” the source informed, adding further that Akshay Kumar too is extremely excited to present this film to his audience. “The trailer will be out within a week of the first look launch.”
Ram Setu is slated for a release on October 25, 2022, i.e. the Post Diwali Day, which is considered to be the biggest day for the film business in Hindi markets. This would be the fourth consecutive Diwali release for Akshay Kumar after Housefull 4, Laxmii (OTT), and Sooryavanshi. Ram Setu features him portraying the role of an archaeologist, investigating the nature of Ram Setu. Stay tuned to Pinkvila for more updates.
Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu ‘An action adventure; Balances Indian film values with progressive mindset’