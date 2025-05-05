Sitaare Zameen Par: Meet the dream cast of Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie you’ve been waiting for

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Sitaare Zameen Par, is already generating buzz, and now, the excitement has reached new heights. Aamir Khan Productions recently unveiled the official poster of the film, offering fans a first look and tagging the entire star cast. With Aamir Khan at the helm and a talented ensemble by his side, the film promises a heartwarming and memorable cinematic experience. Here’s a closer look at the all-star cast bringing this story to life.

Advertisement

Apart from Aamir Khan, Genelia D'souza, and Darsheel Safary, the movie also stars Aparna Purohit, Aroush Datta, Vedant Sharmaa, Rishi Shahani, Dolly Ahluwalia Tewari, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Naman Misra, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran, Aayush Bhanusali, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala.

See the poster here:

Aamir Khan Productions unveiled the first-look poster of Sitaare Zameen Par on their official Instagram account. Staying true to the film's playful and humorous tone, the poster introduces Aamir Khan amidst a vibrant, lighthearted setting filled with children and mischief.

In the image, Aamir appears visibly exasperated as he leans on a basketball, seated on a chair, surrounded by a group of quirky, spirited characters striking fun and animated poses.

The visual also features symbolic elements like stars, a running track, and a basketball hoop. Notably, the film carries the tagline: “Sabka Apna Apna Normal,” hinting at a unique and inclusive narrative.

In an earlier conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Khan described Sitaare Zameen Par as a “heartwarming narrative.” He explained that, unlike Taare Zameen Par, which was deeply emotional and moved audiences to tears, this new film leans into humor and aims to bring smiles and laughter.

Advertisement

Despite the shift in tone, the 3 Idiots actor emphasized that the core message remains consistent; it explores the experiences of individuals with unique abilities, different kinds of intelligence, and distinct challenges.

The film is helmed by director R.S. Prasanna, with the script penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma. It is jointly produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

ALSO READ: POLL: Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani or Diljit Dosanjh; who will rule the red carpet at their MET Gala 2025 debut? VOTE