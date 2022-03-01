Box Office: Alia Bhatt delivers the tenth successful film of her career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Gangubai with Alia Bhatt in the titular role has clocked an opening weekend upside of Rs 37.25 crore and continued with it’s winning streak at the box office by recording a strong hold on Monday. The film showed a minimal drop on it’s fourth day with figures falling in the Rs 8 crore range, taking the total collections to Rs 45.40 crore.

On its fifth day, it has zoomed past the Rs 50 crore mark with a collections seeing an upward trend due to the Maha Shivratri holiday. The five day total is expected to be somewhere in the Rs 56 crore range. The trend on the first five days have given the film a strong platform to find a place in the coveted Rs 100 crore club and prove to be just the second hit film of Bollywood in the middle of this pandemic. With the success status, Gangubai will also become the tenth Alia Bhatt film to attain the successful tag. While it will bag the successful tag at net box office of Rs 90 crore in India, followed by a Hit verdict at collections upside of Rs 105 crore, both the benchmarks are likely to be breached by the time film ends it’s theatrical run.

Alia made her acting debut with Karan Johar directed Student of The Year and followed it up with other successful films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi and Gully Boy. Having acted in 13 films till date, the only three unsuccessful ventures for Alia include Kalank, Shaandaar and Highway. However, the Imtiaz Ali directorial played a major role in positioning Alia as a credible actress of Hindi film industry giving her a complete make over from the high school college girl avatar created by Student of The Year. She got lucky with Sadak 2, which took the OTT route, thereby staying away from her theatrical filmography as the thriller was a recipe of bonafide flop.

The actress is easily the most bankable name of Bollywood in today’s time with a tremendous success ratio of 77 percent, a feat that very few can boast of. Her line up ahead looks equally strong with SS Rajamouli directed RRR, followed by the magnum opus, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, the Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh and a reunion with SLB on Baiju Bawra. Through her decade long career, she seems to have officially arrived by cementing her position as a star and a credible actress. It remains to be seen if she continues with her winning streak going forward, as on paper, it seems to be a sure shot line up.

Alia Bhatt Filmography

Films: 13

Hit/Super Hit: 7 (Including Gangubai)

Successful: 3

Flops: 3

