Angry Allu Arjun fans attack a YouTube channel office over objectionable content of Pushpa 2 star and his wife Sneha; deets inside

Allu Arjun undoubtedly enjoys a massive fan following, who truly worship him with all their love and appreciation. However, in a recent turn of events, one of the actor’s fan groups was left extremely upset over a particular YouTube channel. The fans accused the channel of posting objectionable and negative content about the actor, his wife Sneha Reddy, and even their children. As a result, the members of the fan club attacked the office of this YouTube channel in Hyderabad.

In the videos that were shared by the fan group on X (formerly Twitter), they could be seen storming inside the office and raiding the owner of the channel for running such negative videos and content about Allu Arjun.

The fan group penned a long note in which they revealed having closely monitored the YouTube channel for far too long now and how it crossed all limits by uploading content that meant harm to Allu Arjun’s family.

The post read, “Recently, they crossed all boundaries by involving his wife, Sneha Reddy garu, and his children, and even posting thumbnails suggesting harm to Allu Arjun garu. To make social media a safe place, we visited their office to request, demand, and warn them to delete all these videos and stop such actions immediately.”

One of the senior members of the channel was also heard apologizing to Allu Arjun and his fans in the videos shared by the fan page. He said, “As you can see, these thumbnails, they have been put up by mistake. I am truly sorry to Allu Arjun Garu, because we did not intend to do this. We also apologize to the fans who came here; we won’t repeat it again.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for his next massive pan-India release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will hit theaters on December 5, 2024. The actor will be reprising the same character from his 2021 release.

