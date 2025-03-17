Amitabh Bachchan is the most celebrated actor of Indian Cinema, with active participation in feature films for over 6 decades and counting. Even at the age of 82, the Big B is continuing to be a part of some of the biggest films of Indian Cinema – the last being Kalki 2898 AD, wherein he stole the show with her performance of Ashwathama, portrayed as the ‘Angry Old Man’. He is all set to start shooting for Kalki 2 shortly, but in the meantime, Pinkvilla has got some exclusive inside information on the revenue of Mr. Bachchan.

According to reliable sources, Amitabh Bachchan earned a whopping amount of Rs 350 crore for the financial year 2024/2025 thereby having a tax liability of Rs 120 crore on the said income. “From doing some of the biggest feature films of Indian Cinema to being the top pick for most of the brands – Amitabh Bachchan is an actor in demand even at the age of 82. He is also the most loved host on television with Kaun Banega Crorepati. The income from all these sources amount to Rs 350 crore, which is among the highest in the capacity of an individual in the film fraternity,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Amitabh Bachchan paid his last instalment of advance tax worth Rs 52.50 crore on March 15, 2025. “He is a role model for all the Indians even today, and often makes it a point to pay all taxes on time. Amitabh Bachchan is committed to sign on for exciting projects in 2025, and leave a mark among all his fans,” the source concluded.

