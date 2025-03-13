'Mein aapse agle daur me milunga,' says Amitabh Bachchan as Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 concludes after 7 months; WATCH

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 has come to an end. After being on air for almost 7 months, the popular quiz reality show hosted by veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan has now concluded. Over the years, the show has helped many achieve success and a jackpot, which has proved to be a life-changing point in their lives. Ahead of the show's conclusion, Amitabh Bachchan announced his departure in the last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

Sony TV uploaded a clip from the last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 on their official Instagram page. In this video, Big B bids farewell to the show and says, "Har daur ki shurwat mai soch mann mai aati hai ki- kya itne saal bit jaane par, voh pyaar, saath, apnapan, aap sabki aakho mai hume dekhne ko milta hai ya nahi? (Whenever a season begins, I get this thought of whether we will get to see the love in the eyes of our audience)."

The Piku actor continued, "Aur har daur ke anth tak sach yehi ban jaata hai ki iss khel ne, munch ne, aur maine jitna chaha hai usse kayi zyada muje mila hai aur lagatar milta rehta hai. Humari umeed hai yehi chaha, issi tarah bane rahe aur kabhi na tute. (Towards the end of every season, it is the only truth that this game, this stage, and whatever I wanted, I have got much more than that)."

Big B further shared, "Mai aap sabse yehii kehna chahta hu ki humari koshisho ne kisi ki zindagi ko zara sa bhi chuha hai ya yaha par bole gaye shabdo ne koi umeed jagayi hai aap mei, toh mai samjunga ki humari 25 varsh ki joh saadna thi voh safal hui. Mein aapse agle daur mai milunga (I want to tell you that if our efforts have touched hearts and if our words have inspired, then I will understand that our 25-year journey has succeeded. I will meet you next time)."

The acting stalwart further asks the audience to believe in their hard work and dreams and bids goodbye. He then said, "Mai Amitabh Bachchan, iss daur ke liye, iss munch se aakhri baar kehne jaa rha hu, shubh ratri (I am Amitabh Bachchan, and for the last time on this season, on this stage, I want to say, Good night)."

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 premiered on August 16, 2024 and ended on March 11, 2025.