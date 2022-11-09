EXCLUSIVE: Arbaaz Khan reveals son Arhaan wishes to work in movies- 'I want him to experience life right now'

Actor Arbaaz Khan is all set to be seen in Sudhir Mishra's upcoming web series Tanaav. The show also features renowned actors like Manav Vij, Shashank Arora, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, and others in key roles. It is an official adaptation of the highly acclaimed Israeli show, Fauda. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz spoke about auditioning for the part. The actor also spilled the beans on his son Arhaan Khan and his career choices.

Arhaan is Arbaaz and his ex-wife Malaika Arora's son. The duo parted ways in 2017 but continue to co-parent him, who is celebrating his 20th birthday today. Recently, the star kid made a small appearance with his mom in the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with his aunt Seema Sajdeh and cousin Nirvan Khan. Will Arhaan follow his and Salman Khan's footsteps and enter showbiz? On this, Arbaaz said that he has not expressed desire as of now. He also shared that he wants Arhaan to enjoy life.

Arbaaz stated, "I would think so at this point. But he has not expressed his desire. Right now, for us, it is more important that he finishes his education. He is very young to make strong career decisions. Let him finish his studies, we will see what his interests are. It looks like he would be interested in coming here and be a part of the production, acting, or directing. I think he is inclined toward the film world. But we are not those people who by persuasion or by force will tell him that he has to do this or he has to be here. I think he has got a mind of his own and we have to see where he is very comfortable and what profession he wants to choose to make his livelihood. Right now, it's just a learning experience for him, he is exploring and enjoying things. So, let's see. I am not giving it too much thought. I just want him to experience life right now, learn and educate himself and get to hone the skills that he has got."

How did Tanaav happen?

The Dabangg actor said that he took the audition as a challenge because he was never asked to give one in his entire career. He also shared how he was left impressed after he binge-watched Fauda. Arbaaz said, "I saw Fauda in a very short period of time. For me, binge-watching something is a maximum of 3 or 4 episodes of a show in a day because I don't like to exhaust myself watching it. So I saw all three seasons in just 10 days and I was so impressed. I was thinking, 'humare yaha bhi aise shows banne chaiye yaar aur aise roles bhi mujhe milne chaiye'. I want to do something interesting and something like this (Fauda). Now, we talk so much about manifestation and things we put out in the universe, I may have very strongly felt that I want to be a part of something like this and then I got a call from the production house saying that they have taken the adaptation rights of this show. Later, I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra's office and they said that they want me for one of the roles. They wanted to see a small audition. They shared the scene with me and I shot the video and sent it to them. I was waiting in anticipation because honestly, I was worried. From the time I made my debut in 1996 till now when I have done over 75-80 films, I was never asked to give audition for a role. So I took it as a challenge and because I liked the show and I knew what role they were talking about, I was more than willing to do it. I was quite happy. Within the next two days, I got a call saying that they liked my audition and that's how I came on board."

Speaking about his role in the show, Arbaaz said, "I am playing the role of a special task force chief, who kind of inducts personnel for a mission that needs to be accomplished. So he handpicks the people who he thinks are right for the mission. This is his job. He is the one who is kind of taking certain decisions and then those decisions are played out on the field by the team that has to complete the mission."

Work front

Arbaaz is currently working on his upcoming film, Patna Shukla as a producer. The film stars Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Speaking about the same, he shared, "I am producing a film called Patna Shukla. By the end of this year, I will be wrapping up the shoot. Hopefully, by early next year, it will be up for release. I am extremely excited about this project. I am not even acting in it. I am just the producer and I am very much involved creatively in it." Arbaaz, in our interview, also confirmed that he and Salman are coming up with Dabangg 4.