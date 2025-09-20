EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan breaks silence on Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty: ‘It has to do justice....’

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are back in the news following the internet buzz about Hera Pheri 3. Now, director Priyadarshan has given an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla, revealing new details about the upcoming film.

EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan shares his insight on Hera Pheri 3 feat. Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel

Speaking with Pinkvilla, director Priyadarshan revealed how he doesn’t want to tamper with the legacy of the franchise and will only attempt to make a third installment if he can fully crack the story.

In his words, “I cannot tell if I am doing the third part, unless and until I can crack a film which has to do justice to the first installment. The first part was born, but the third one shouldn’t let it die. If I am doing the film, I have to make sure that it is tolerable for people who watched the first part.”

“Unless and until I crack the full film, I will never attempt part three. If a good script doesn’t turn out to my conviction, I will not do the film. I have climbed certain heights in my career from where I don’t want to fall badly,” Priyadarshan added.

More details about the Hera Pheri franchise

Hera Pheri is a Hindi-language comedy film that was released in 2000. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, was a remake of the Malayalam movie Ramji Rao Speaking (1989), which itself was inspired by the American TV film See The Man Run (1971).

The movie revolves around the story of two youngsters, Raju and Shyam, and their landlord, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, who are in desperate need of money. However, their lives take an unexpected turn when a cross-connected ransom call changes everything, leading them to hatch a plan to get rich.

Over the years, the movie has attained a cult status in Bollywood’s pop culture and is often regarded as one of the greatest comedies ever made. Following the success of the first installment, a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri was released, directed by the late Neeraj Vora.

Now, a third installment titled Hera Pheri 3 is expected, with Priyadarshan returning to the franchise to direct it.

