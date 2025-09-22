Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer Reactions: Here’s what netizens have to say about Rishab Shetty’s divine attempt

Kantara: Chapter 1 is making all the noise even before its release. A Hombale Films production, the film starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role will set the stage as the prequel production to the 2022 hit Kantara. On September 22, 2025, the first trailer for the highly anticipated release was dropped to the fans, raising their expectations to the next level! A thundering drop, the trailer rightly sets the tone for the awaited production. Fans have responded very positively to the film’s looks, with this one calling it a benchmark-setting experience.

Fans react to The Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer

The new Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 trailer has invited praise and goosebumps alike from the fans of the series with a fitting and emotion-stirring background score gracing the screens. Check out the top reactions to the trailer that was revealed just a few minutes ago.

“In Kantara Part 1 We Witnessed 10 Mins of God Level Madness In Climax. But in Kantara Chapter 1 The Whole movie Seems to be in God Level Madness Now can't wait for Oct 2nd”

“Kantara isn’t just cinema, it’s an experience. The kind that shakes your soul, gives you goosebumps, and stays with you long after the screen fades. Pure divine madness”

“Kantara Chapter 1 trailer is amazing. Kannada Industry will set a new benchmark, Ajju Bhai Bgm is fire”

“Kantara Chapter1 {TELUGU}: Trailer Looks Good and TOP NOTCH VISUALS.TELUGU DUBBING ALSO GOOD. SOME SEQUENCES ARE fire. Expecting Solid Climax with Stunning Performance of Rishabh shetty what did he in Kantara !!”

“Thrilling drama, jaw-dropping visuals, unstoppable force—watch Kantara now!”

Fans have praised Rishab Shetty’s work and hailed him for his dedication to the project. Rukmini Vasanth has also earned her fair share of cheers from the audiences who have observed her skills in the trailer. Moreover, the contribution of B. Ajaneesh Loknath’s music has been celebrated by many. Apart from these, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty are all set to star in the film.

Kantara: Chapter 1 will premiere in the cinemas on October 2, with screenings being made available in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kantara: Chapter 1 digital rights sold for Rs 125 crore; Rishab Shetty & Hombale to unleash trailer by September 20