Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer Review: Rishab Shetty expands the world, BGM delivers sheer goosebumps

The much-anticipated trailer of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 was released on September 22, 2025, giving fans a first look at the prequel to the 2022 Kannada blockbuster Kantara. Directed and led by Rishab Shetty, the movie is set to release on October 2, 2025, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, its original language. The trailer has already received a highly positive response from both critics and audiences.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is an action-thriller that mixes mythological drama with suspense. The film explores the origins of the folklore seen in the first installment and is set during the Kadamba Dynasty of 300 CE. Fans can expect intense storytelling featuring Kaadubettu Shiva, mystical Naga Sadhus, and elements of mythology. The trailer highlights Rishab Shetty’s transformation into a Naga Sadhu, which has been widely praised for its authenticity and impact.

Here’s the Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 trailer:

The trailer of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 offers a glimpse of visually stunning action sequences, intense fight scenes, and a detailed depiction of the mythological backdrop. Rishab Shetty’s performance has been highlighted as one of the strongest points, showing both emotion and intensity.

Critics have noted that the movie combines suspense, mythology, and action in a way that appeals to family audiences. Hrithik Roshan is also expected to launch the trailer in Hindi, which will help it reach a wider audience, as per Pan Movies. The film’s music, composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath with production by Bobby C R, adds a spiritual and immersive layer to the movie experience. Some tracks are already available on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 brings together a talented technical team. Cinematography is handled by Arvind S Kashyap, with editing by Suresh and VFX supervised by Sanjit K V. Action sequences are choreographed by experts including Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov (Juji), Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput. Other key crew members include Banglan (production designer), Pragathi Shetty (costumes), and Dharani Gangeputra (art direction). Digital marketing and promotions are managed by Silly Monks, Spice Media, Divo, and Khushi Ads.

