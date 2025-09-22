They Call Him OG Trailer OUT: Mass action, Power Star aura and a climax scene like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

The wait is finally over. The trailer of They Call Him OG has been released, and it has quickly taken over social media and film circles. Directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Pawan Kalyan in a larger-than-life role that has fans calling it one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2025. The trailer highlights action, drama, and a stylish presentation that cements Pawan Kalyan’s screen aura.

Pawan Kalyan returns as Ojas Gambheera

In the trailer, Pawan Kalyan appears in a never-seen-before avatar as Ojas Gambheera. His vintage style, intense body language, and dialogue delivery have left fans impressed. Social media reactions reflect the excitement, with many saying it has been years since Pawan Kalyan appeared in such a magnetic role. His presence is being described as “on another level” as per Deccan Chronicle.

The trailer also teases the deadly face-off between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. Hashmi looks ruthless and stylish, and his role is already being praised as one of the standout elements. Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Sriya Reddy also appear in important roles that add depth to the narrative.

Here’s what makes the trailer stand out

The technical aspects of the trailer have also received strong praise. Cinematographers Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC have captured grand visuals that match the scale of the film. Editor Navin Nooli’s cuts and Thaman S’s background score add to the impact. According to Deccan Chronicle, fans are calling the dialogues powerful, and Pawan Kalyan’s delivery has been described as “terrific.”

The action choreography, with large-scale staging and stylish execution, has drawn comparisons to the climax of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Every scene in the trailer seems crafted for mass appeal, making it a treat for commercial cinema fans.

Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, They Call Him OG is set for a worldwide release on September 25, 2025.

Fans believe Sujeeth has delivered on his promise of making OG a true “fanboy sambhavam.” With Pawan Kalyan’s charisma, Emraan Hashmi’s strong presence, and high-quality technical work, the trailer has raised expectations to a new level.

ALSO READ: Not Rs 800, Pawan Kalyan's OG movie ticket sold for Rs 1,29,999, benefit show scheduled for 1 AM