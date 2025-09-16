EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals why a top director never worked with Dharmendra again, says 'use itna bura laga ki...'

We are just a couple of days away from Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is raising the excitement levels of all the fans to another level. The actors, including Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal and others, are on a promotional spree currently. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the youngest Deol opened up about a lot of things, including the troubles he brought with his habit of saying no to producers and much more.

Bobby Deol on his habit of saying the truth

Bobby Deol was asked if he had done something in his childhood that he regretted later. He said, “Nahi aisa kuch nahi kiya maine. Main kya hai na sabse chota hu apni family me to bahut protectively meri parvarish hui hai. Mujhe humesha yahi kaha jata tha ki sach bolo, jhooth mat bolo.” (No, I have not done anything like this. I am actually the youngest in my family, hence have been brought up very protectively. I was always taught to tell the truth and not lie.)

Bobby further added, “Meri ek problem rehti thi ki main jhooth nahi bol pata tha aur shayad un dino main kuch logo se kuch aisa keh diya jo main sach keh raha tha lekin unko acha nahi laga. Problem yahi hai humari industry me ya kisi bhi industry me ki aap dil se kuch bol nahi paate kisi se jabtak wo aapko puri tarah jaan nahi leta ya aap use jaan nahi lete. Bas aisa hi kuch hua tha aur to kuch nahi.” (I had one problem that I couldn’t lie about, and because of this, there have been times in those days when I have told the truth to a few people, but they have not liked it. This is the problem in our industry that you cannot say what is in your heart unless you get to know the other person completely, or they get to know you.)

Bobby Deol on saying no to producers

When asked if he had ever said no to a producer, Bobby Deol recalled a story from his father, Dharmendra’s, times. He revealed that all these things happened with his father. There is a big director who has made quite blockbuster films, and the Sholay star was working with him quite often in those days. So he had approached the star for a big film then, which everyone has seen and is also amongst our favorites, claimed Bobby.

So Dharmendra had to say no to the director for some reason, and he did that very politely. But this did not go down well with the director, and he never worked with the actor again. The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor also stated that nothing like this has ever happened with him. He started working with the thought that he would not do many films.

“Maine humesha kam filmein ki hai aur problem ye hoti thi ki kitne producers hai jinhone paise diye nahi. Wo promise karte the, phir release ke pehle dubbing kar lo bolte the lekin dubbing ke baad kabhi diye nahi. Lekin abhi badal gaya. Abhhi pure contracts sign hote hai, pure deals banti hai aur kaafi darawne contracts bante hai jise padh ke aap zyada dar jate ho,” he said. (I have always worked in less number of films, and the problem with me used to be that many producers did not pay despite promising me. But now it's different. Now, proper contracts are signed, and they are so scary that you yourself will be scared after reading them.

Bobby Deol concluded by saying that other than all this, whichever producer he has worked with in his career, everyone has worked with a lot of love and have given the actor a lot of respect.

