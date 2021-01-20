EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor to play the lead in Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan’s directorial debut

The thriller featuring Arjun Kapoor will be jointly produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan. Meanwhile, Aasmaan is in the process of finalising the rest of the cast.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, major shoots and releases were stalled last year. However, with normalcy returning to our lives many films are expected to roll and unveil this year. ’s Sardar & Grandson with Rakul Preet Singh will hit the screens in 2021, and so will his Bhoot Police for which he is presently shooting with , Jacqueline Fernandez and . Now, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on another film of the actor that will begin this year.

We have learnt that Arjun Kapoor has signed his next which will be helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan. This yet-untitled thriller will mark Aasmaan’s directorial debut and will be jointly produced by the debutant’s filmmaker-father and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan. Aasmaan has penned the script himself and has already begun the pre-production on the film. “Arjun too is a fan of the thriller genre and loved the script when he heard it for the first time,” informs a source close to the development.

The informer further adds, “Meanwhile, Aasmaan is in the process of finalising his entire cast after which he will zero in on an appropriate date to start shooting depending on the pandemic situation.” Aasmaan’s parents Bhardwaj and Vishal will most likely be also involved in the music of the film too.

Aasmaan had earlier assisted Vishal on films like Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola and Pataakha. Asmaan graduated from the School Of Visual Arts in 2019 and is currently the Managing Director at Vishal Bhardwaj Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Music.

