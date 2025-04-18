Latest OTT Releases This Week (April 14 - April 20): 26 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

Get ready for an exciting week of OTT releases! From Mere Husband Ki Biwi to Logout, these fresh stories are ready to keep you hooked, all from the comfort of your couch. Scroll down and take a look at what's streaming this week across various platforms.

26 new web series and movies to watch on OTT

1. Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Release Date: April 18, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor as Ankur, Bhumi Pednekar as Prabhleen, and Rakul Preet Singh as Antara. The film revolves around Ankur, whose ex-wife forgets about their separation and he gets caught between his fiancée and former spouse.

2. Logout

Release Date: April 18, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

Logout, starring late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, revolves around an influencer who is determined to hit 10 million followers, but things take an unexpected turn when an obsessed fan steals his phone.

3. Khauf

Release Date: April 18

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Khauf, starring Rajat Kapoor and Monika Panwar, revolves around a student who is given a haunted hostel room in Delhi.

4. The Glass Dome (Season 1)

Release Date: April 15, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Glass Dome (Season 1) revolves around the story of Lejla, a criminologist, and her former police chief partner, investigating the case of her daughter, who goes missing. Lejla faces haunting trauma after the incident.

5. Project UFO

Release Date: April 16, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

It revolves around a ufologist from a small Warmian town and a TV star trying to find the origins of an ‘alleged’ UFO sighting, shocking the entire nation.

6. Ransom Canyon

Release Date: April 17, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

A romantic drama, starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, shows the lives and relationships of three ranching families in the scenic Texas hill country.

7. iHostage

Release Date: April 18, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

iHostage revolves around the true story of a gunman entering the Apple store in the Netherlands and the unexpected things that take place after the incident.

8. No Man's Land: Complete Season 2

Release Date: April 16, 2025

OTT Platform: Hulu

A spy thriller that shows a brother, Antonie Darman, suspecting that his presumed dead sister is alive after spotting her in a news report.

9. Synduality Noir: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Release Date: April 16, 2025

OTT Platform: Hulu

An anime revolving around the tale from 2242, where Kanata, who wanted to become a Drifter, meets Noir after she loses her memory to learn how to be one.

10. Leverage: Redemption (Season 3)

Release Date: April 17, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Leverage: Redemption (Season 3) revolves around the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter and the Thief, who use technology to take on a different villain.

11. The Carters: Hurts to Love You (Docu)

Release Date: April 15, 2025

OTT Platform: Paramount

A gripping look into the Carter family's struggles, spotlighting fame, trauma, and the complex bond between Aaron and Nick.

12. Light & Magic (Season 2)

Release Date: April 18, 2025

OTT Platform: Disney+

This season dives into how Industrial Light & Magic helped launch the digital revolution that transformed movie visual effects forever.

13. Something’s Not Right

Release Date: April 16, 2025

OTT Platform: Viki

This K-BL revolves around a young boy who finally finds the courage to open up about his feelings after years, as he asks his best friend for a date.

14. The Haunted Palace

Release Date: April 18, 2025

OTT Platform: Viki

Starring Yook Sung Jae and Bona, it revolves around a government officer, Yun Gap, who becomes possessed. Yeo Ri, a descendant of a warlock, enters the cursed village and his ancestral home filled with powerful ghosts.

15. First Love

Release Date: April 18, 2025

OTT Platform: U+ Mobile TV

Starring Eun Chan, Jeong Ji Soo and more, the music drama is based on six different love stories showing the teenage innocence in love.

16. Heavenly Ever After

Release Date: April 19, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Starring Son Suk Ku and Kim Hye Ja, this drama tells the story of a woman who dies in her 80s and reunites with her partner in heaven. She finds out that she is 80 years old while he is in his thirties.

17. Sweetheart

Release Date: April 14, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Sweetheart is a Tamil romantic drama movie. It revolves around the story of two individuals who fall in love at a concert and start dating. However, things take a turn when they want to break up due to commitment issues but the girls get pregnant.

18. Shivangi Lioness

Release Date: April 18, 2025

OTT Platform: Aha Video

Shivangi Lioness is a Telugu-language drama. It revolves around Sathyabhama (Anandhi), who faces unfair treatment from society and her workplace but keeps fighting to uncover the reason behind her husband’s tragic death.

19. Yamakaathaghi

Release Date: April 14, 2025

OTT Platform: Aha Video

Yamakaathaghi is a Tamil supernatural thriller. It revolves around a girl’s spirit haunting a village, unraveling fear, mystery, and buried societal truths.

20. Dasettante Cycle

Release Date: April 13, 2025

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Dasettante Cycle is a Malayalam comedy-drama. It is based on how a security guard’s normal life took a dramatic turn as unexpected events forced his family to confront deep-rooted social issues and hidden stigmas.

21. Bad Boyz

Release Date: Now streaming

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Bad Boyz is a Malayalam action-comedy film. It is based on a young boy who wants to become a local goon to impress his crush. However, things take a drastic turn when he’s forced to take on a deadly drug mafia.

22. Daveed

Release Date: April 18, 2025

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Daveed is a Malayalam sports drama. It revolves around Ashiq Abu, a retired boxer and bouncer, who reignites an old rivalry, which leads him back to the ring for one last fight.

23. Vishnu Priya

Release Date: April 11, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Vishnu Priya is a Kannada-language romantic drama. It revolves around a couple, Priya and Vishu, as they embark on a new journey of togetherness. It is based on true incidents.

24. Trauma

Release Date: April 19, 2025

OTT Platform: Tentkotta

Trauma is a Tamil crime thriller. It is based on two stories - a love story, completely unexpected, and a couple’s fertility journey. The drama uncovers the dark world of medical scams.

25. Am Ah

Release Date: April 18, 2025

OTT Platform: SUN NXT

Am Ah is a Malayalam thriller. It revolves around Stephen, a road worker whose visit to the serene town of Kavantha turns out to be beautiful as he falls in love and realizes the beauty of life.

26. Gentlewoman

Release Date: April 14, 2025

OTT Platform: Tentkotta

Gentlewoman is a Malayalam drama. It revolves around two women who form an unexpected bond over betrayal.

