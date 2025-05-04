Anil Kapoor's mom Nirmal Kapoor passes away: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Arjun and family stand strong amid difficult time

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Producer Boney Kapoor and actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away on May 2 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The Kapoor family and their friends bid her an emotional adieu on May 3. Even a couple of days later, the family stands united in the difficult phase and continues to visit Nirmal's home.

On May 4, Sonam Kapoor, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, arrived at her late grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's house. Later, the couple was seen exiting after spending time with their family. They were seen holding each other's hands while they made their way towards their awaiting car.

Nonetheless, they avoided any media interaction as they navigated through a challenging phase of their life.

In addition to this, Boney Kapoor's son and actor Arjun Kapoor was also captured by the paps while he arrived at his grandmother's house. He was seen in a white shirt paired with flared black pants, with a phone in his hand.

Furthermore, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, known for her stint in Netflix's show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, were also among other family members to reach Kapoor's house.

Apart from their family members, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan, and her son Agastya Nanda also arrived to extend their support to the bereaved family. The mother-son duo was briskly seen making their way inside the residence.

Nirmal Kapoor passed away at the age of 90 on May 2 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after battling age-related health issues. Soon after the news surfaced, several close friends of the family and Bollywood celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, and others, were seen arriving to pay their last respects at her residence.

The last rites of Anil Kapoor’s mother took place on May 3, and several heartbreaking visuals from the funeral surfaced on the internet. Amidst several videos, a couple of them showed Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and more breaking down in tears while bidding an emotional farewell to Kapoor.

As per an official statement shared by the Kapoor family, a special prayer meet in Nirmal Kapoor’s remembrance will be hosted tomorrow, i.e., May 6, 2025.

