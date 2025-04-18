Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release: When and where to watch Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar starrer rom-com

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released earlier this year on February 21, 2025. There were reports of the film being ready for its digital release soon. Now, most recently, the makers posted a special video confirming the release.

When and where to watch Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Advertisement

On April 18, JioHotstar took to their Instagram handle and shared a clip from Mere Husband Ki Biwi, including iconic scenes and music of the film. It has also been revealed that the film has started streaming on the platform. "Watch what happens when comedy weds confusion #MereHusbandKiBiwi now streaming on #JioHotstar #MereHusbandKiBiwiOnJioHotstar," read the caption on the post.

Take a look

Reacting to the post, several internet users flooded the comments section heaping praises on the film, with many calling it an entertaining watch.

A user wrote, "Ek no movie hai yrrr" while another user commented, "Good laugh. Different story. I like it, many won't" and another fan shared, "watched yesterday and turned out to be a good movie literally @arjunkapoor acted really well here like his old flicks."

In addition to this, the star-cast also shared the update on their respective Instagram stories and urged fans to watch the film. Rakul wrote, "watch nowww on @jiohotstar if you haven’t" while Harsh Gujral stated, "Mere life ki sabse pyarri cheez now streaming on @jiohotstar."

Advertisement

Take a look

Plot of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

The rom-com follows the story of Ankur Chadha (Arjun Kapoor), a docile man terrified of his ex-wife Prabhleen Dhillon (Bhumi Pednekar) — a firecracker of a woman, completely opposite to him.

After the divorce, Ankur finds love again in Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh), but things take an unexpected turn after Prabhleen meets with an accident and suffers a retrograde amnesia and believes Ankur has just proposed marriage to her. This leads to a funny and chaotic ride, promising a laughter ride.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi led by Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, also features Harsh Gujral, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, and more in pivotal roles. It was produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Are you excited to watch Mere Husband Ki Biwi on OTT? A couple of months after its theatrical release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is now available for streaming on JioHotstar. Yes No

ALSO READ: Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week (April 14-April 20): 3 new web series and movies to watch on Prime Video, Zee5 and JioHotstar