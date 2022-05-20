EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor says Janhvi Kapoor was 'unsure' about Gunjan Saxena; Shares tips for Shanaya Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. He has given some remarkable performances and carved his own place in the Bollywood industry. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about the advice he would like to give Shanaya Kapoor who is all set to step into the world of films. He said; "My advice to her is 'Listen to all but do what you feel.' Listen to everything I say, listen to everything everybody else says but eventually back yourself and make choices that you are proud of."

Arjun also recalled how his sister-actor Janhvi Kapoor was unsure about her 2020 film, Gunjan Saxena. He also revealed that he gave her advice. He also said that he and Janhvi are similar and they talk a lot more about work. Further, he said, "Khushi's (Kapoor) just started working and Shanaya whenever I've got a chance and she's asked me I do tell her. Advising is very easy but you have to also follow that advice so I don't think everybody likes to listen to advice when someone asks for it I tell them like Harsh (Varrdhan Kapoor) has a mind of his own, he's following his heart and I'm happy for that because he's cut from a different cloth at least he's holding his own and he's doing the Thar that he likes to do so that's great."

Arjun added: "As long as you're being honest to yourself, you listen to all and do what you feel then follow it through then don't play the mid part that you're constantly second-guessing yourself because if you are only not convinced about what you're doing the audience will catch you out of that. I think for Shanaya or for any actor or anybody who's choosing to do work it's simpler perhaps to some degree for us because we're in the fraternity and we've grown up here that we will be getting options sometimes you don't have an option. Sometimes you need to work more to get more work. That's a different journey. If you're getting a choice then choose the one you want to do."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey, and The Lady Killer.

