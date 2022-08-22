Exclusive: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul move in together

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have finally found a love nest on Carter Road, Bandra. And the latest update on the couple that is Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have moved in together; according to the sources close to the couple, "Their new home is ready".

While KL Rahul is busy playing a match against Zimbabwe, Athiya Shetty was busy shifting to their new home. And now we hear, it's been a week Athiya Shetty has shifted to her new home. The plan is to organise and arrange the new home before KL Rahul comes back to Mumbai. The building in question is the same one that Pinkvilla reported earlier.

A source close to the couple told us that Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty performed an intimate Grih Pravesh puja at Athiya and KL Rahul's new house in July.

Apparently, it's been more than 3 years that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are in a relationship. The couple is frequently featured on the trends list for their social media PDA and Instagram exchanges. Ever since Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship official, fans have been speculating that the couple will get married. At an event earlier this year, Athiya's dad-actor Suniel Shetty told news agency PTI, "She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there."

On work front, KL Rahul, who missed two months of cricket due to injury and COVID-19, has returned on field and batted for the first time during the Zimbabwe tour. Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. Last, she was seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Also Read: Exclusive: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty rent a love nest in Mumbai