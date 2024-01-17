EXCLUSIVE: Atlee & Murad Khetani get 8 action directors on board VD 18; Varun Dhawan to perform own stunts

Varun Dhawan started 2024 on a dhamakedaar note as the actor shot for a larger-than-life entry song with 100s of background dancers at a grand set up in Mumbai for his next theatrical release, VD 18 produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani with Jio Studios. The song is a quintessential dance number composed by Thaman S and Choreographed by Shobi Master. And now Pinkvilla has exclusively Varun Dhawan is all set for an action-packed schedule of VD 18.

James Bond & Jawan action director on board VD 18

According to our sources close to the development, Varun Dhawan will be shooting for the action sequences of VD 18 till the end of March. “While the dramatic, romantic, comic portions have already been shot, it’s time for the real deal aka. Action now for Varun Dhawan. He has been prepping all along for this leg as the team intends to shoot all the action blocks of VD 18 over a period of 3 months. Atlee and Murad Khetani were always committed to hire the best technicians for the film and they have got 8 action directors for the thrilling and larger-than-life action blocks of this entertainer,” revealed a source close to the development.

The ongoing schedule of VD 18 will also involve shooting for the big climax block. “Of the 8 action directors, 4 are from India and 4 are from the West. The idea is to treat the audiences with a cinematic experience. Being Varun’s first action film, he is also committed to performing all the stunts himself without the help of body doubles,” the source added. The action team of VD 18 includes Anl Arsu (Sultan, Kaththi, Kick, Singham 2, Rowdy Rathore), Anbarivu (KGF, KGF 2, Leo, Salaar, Indian 2, Kalki), Sunil Rodrigues (Sooryavanshi, Jawan, SherShaah, Pathaan), Yannick Ben (The Family Ma, Khuda Haafiz, Furie), Kaloyan Vodenicharov (No Time To Die, Theri, World War Z), Manohar Verma (Madras Café, Mardaani, Airlift), Paneer Selvam and Bronwin October (Tomb Raider, Saaho, Warrior).

3 months of big scale action for Varun Dhawan

"As suggested by the list, the action of VD 18 will have diversity in the visual appeal. It ranges from the chases, to hand-to-hand fights, larger-than-life blocks, and gun fights. Experts from all arenas have been signed on for this ambitious action film. The makers want to keep the tone as real as possible, without much use of the VFX," the source concluded.

VD 18 is produced by A For Apple and Cine1 Studios with Jio Studios and is slated to release on May 31, 2024. The makers are all set to unveil the title of the film next week with a mega video. VD 18 stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi as the female leads with Jackie Shroff as the antagonist. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

