EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to kick off his next directorial in May 2024

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among the most celebrated directors of Indian Cinema having delivered cults like Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Guzaarish, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat and Gangubai. Over the last few months, a lot has been spoken and speculated about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film. While the maverick filmmaker is presently busy with the post-production of the Netflix Original, Heera Mandi, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that SLB is all set to start shooting for his new feature film in May 2024.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up to tell his most ambitious story in 2024

According to sources, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is committed to starting a new feature film for the big screen in 2024 and he is working silently to set things in motion. "Much like all his films, this one too is a very ambitious story close to his heart and will be the talk of the town once the official announcement is made. SLB is targetting to take the film on floors in May/June 2024, and it's work in progress on the pre-production front," revealed a source close to the development. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on multiple ideas and exploring various casting options for the subjects in his hindsight, the industry is buzzing with Inshallah being in the forefront to qualify as the filmmaker's next film.

"Inshallah is a step in a new direction for Sanjay Leela Bhansali in today's time and even he is in the mindset to explore a rather light-hearted romantic comedy, stepping back from the intense period dramas. SLB has met SRK a couple of times over the last few months. It's a story and character which suits Shah Rukh Khan's personality and he is in conversations to get him on board," revealed a source close to the development. SRK has also shown interest in Inshallah, however, is yet to decide on his involvement in the project.

"Given that a large chunk of pre-production is already done in pre-pandemic era, SLB can take the film as early as May/June this year. It all depends on the energies aligning in the right manner,” the source added. As mentioned above, Inshallah isn't the only film that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on and there are a couple of other ideas too in the offing. “SLB has a cabin full of ready scripts and it’s on him to select one and take it on floors. It’s just about polishing them and starting the work. He is already in conversations with several actors discussing ideas and figuring out the dates. In fact, he is also discussing another idea with Ranveer Singh. All his scripts are ambitious and he is eager to bring each of them on spectacle,” the source informed.

SLB plans to revisit Baiju Bawra in the near future

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had earlier announced his plans to make the musical, Baiju Bawra, for the big screen. Soon after, he got his present favorites, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to play the lead roles. We also hear that Baiju Bawra wouldn't be the immediate next for SLB, and the same has been conveyed to all the talents who were supposed to work on the film. "Baiju Bawra is a passion project for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and he definitely wants to make it in the near future. He is just undecided if he would take it on floors now, or at a later date," the source shared.

Both Ranveer and Alia had allotted bulk dates to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2024 and both actors will now be shifting their focus to other projects throughout the year. Meanwhile, SRK is meeting several directors and writers to have a lineup in place for the coming three years. While next in line is The King with daughter Suhana, he is considering a couple of subjects from the YRF Spy Universe including Tiger vs Pathaan, and a Farah Khan film, apart from the SLB-directed romantic comedy. There are many other meetings lined up with directors from across the country, making films across genres and a call on his next will be taken by the end of March.

