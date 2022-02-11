EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana, Raaj Shaandilyaa & Ekta Kapoor reunite on Dream Girl 2; Shoot begins in June

In 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana teamed up with Raaj Shaandilyaa and Ekta Kapoor on Dream Girl, which is the highest grossing film at the box-office for the actor with collections close to Rs 140 crore. It proved to be the second 100 crore grosser for Ayushmann and put him the league of bankable stars of the Hindi film industry. 3 years after the successful comedy, we hear the Dream Girl team is reuniting for it’s sequel.

Sources confirm that Dream Girl 2 is in the making and will go on floors in the second half of 2022. “Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor & Raaj are all excited to expand Dream Girl into a franchise. The team has been working on script for a while now and the things have finally been locked. The pre-production work has begun, and the film is expected to go on floors as early as June 2022,” revealed a source close to the development.

Much like the first part, Dream Girl 2 will also be an out and out comic entertainer with a subtle social message towards the end. The team believes that script will do justice to the franchise and will act as a perfect follow up to the first part. We hear, the hunt to lock the locations as also designing of the sets have begun and an official announcement too is round the corner.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for the Aanand L Rai production, Action Hero in London. The actor has Anubhav Sinha’s Anek lined up for release in the cinema halls in May this year. There are multiple other films in the works with the talented actor and stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we bring all the updates soon.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan & Sajid Nadiadwala block EID 2023 for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali