EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan & Sajid Nadiadwala block EID 2023 for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

After collaborating on Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann and Kick, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set for their seventh collaboration, the Farhad Samji directed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The much awaited comedy with emotions and drama is all set to go on floors this month at a massive set in Mumbai and we hear the duo of Salman and Sajid have locked a release date for this film. According to our sources, the film will hit the big screen during the Eid 2023 weekend.

"Salman and Sajid's last collaboration, Kick, was also an Eid release and it proved to be the first 200 crore grosser for both of them. They have now decided to bring their next too on Eid and an official announcement is round the corner. The film also features South star, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde in key roles," revealed a source close to the development.