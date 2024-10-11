5 times Suhana and Gauri Khan served up mother-daughter style goals proving that elegance run in the family

If you thought fashion was reserved for beauty queens, think again! Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, Bollywood’s iconic mother-daughter duo, are proving that style is truly a family affair. Whether it’s on the red carpet or off-duty looks, they effortlessly complement each other. Their style is a perfect mix of elegance and edge, showing that family fashion doesn’t need to match, but it definitely needs to slay.

So here are 5 looks of Gauri and Suhana khan which set the gold standard for all mother-daughter duos who want to slay together. Read on.

Suhana Khan in silver dress and Gauri Khan in laid-back look

In one of their old pictures, Suhana wowed in a stylish silver one-shoulder dress and high heels, showing off her youthful elegance. Gauri Khan, meanwhile, kept it casual but cool with a green jacket, white top and denim jeans. Over time, both their fashion styles have changed, reflecting their personal growth.

Suhana’s looks have become a mix of bold and classy, while Gauri’s style has become more modern but classic. Together, they are setting new mother-daughter fashion goals, staying trendy and true to their own unique styles.

Suhana Khan in brown saree and Gauri Khan in ivory saree

At the NMACC event, Suhana Khan dazzled in a brown saree with strappy blouse, featuring shimmering accents throughout. Gauri Khan opted for an elegant ivory saree with sheer design and motifs, paired with a silver strappy blouse. Their contrasting outfits are perfect if you are looking to attend a wedding and want to coordinate with your mother while standing out with individual styles. Suhana’s bold glam and Gauri’s classic elegance offer a stylish balance, making them a duo to watch out for.

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan in stunning gowns

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan sported bold yet sophisticated attire on another occasion of NMACC. Suhana wore a red strapless figure-hugging gown with a corset while Gauri wowed us all in a sleeveless beige dress with one shoulder neckline and shimmer accents. Their striking outfits are a perfect example of how you can go glam alongside your mother, offering a mix of vibrant elegance and understated sparkle. Together, they continue to show how to make a chic mother-daughter duo stand out in style.

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan in stunning lehengas

During the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan sported beautiful lehengas that offered mother-daughter ethnic fashion goals. Suhana wore a stunning silver-lehenga which had a skirt splashed with brightly colored floral designs, along with an off-shoulder embellished blouse.

On the other hand, Gauri was seen looking gorgeous in a well-embroidered red lehenga set, complete with chunky statement jewelry. This look is a perfect example on how to co-ordinate ethnic clothes with your mother this wedding season.

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan in elegant dresses

Suhana Khan walked the red carpet in a stunning red body-hugging gown while attending The Archies premiere, whereas Gauri Khan was seen sporting a chic black fitted dress that ensured she looked as regal as ever. This stylish duo truly shows the kind of mismatch yet coordination you can do with your mother for a fashionable party. The contrasting colors and complementary silhouettes helped the duo shine.

So next time you and your mom head out, channel your inner mother-daughter duo like Gauri and Suhana and step out in style. After all, twinning is winning and when you are with your mom even mismatch is a catch.

