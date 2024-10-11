Gauri Khan’s black tie-dye dress is a party starter but it's her gold clutch worth Rs 2,13,918, that truly seals the deal

Last night, October 10th, director Siddharth Anand celebrated his birthday, and it was nothing short of a starry affair. It was, however, Gauri Khan who stole the limelight dressed in a magnificent black tie and dye dress. Let us now take a closer check on her party attire.

Gauri arrived in a jaw-dropping tie-dye dress that perfectly blended sophistication with trendiness. Featuring a plunging neckline with wrap detail, the dress elegantly highlighted her silhouette. The full sleeves added a touch of drama, while the mid-length hem struck perfect balance between playful and classy.

The dress boasted a captivating palette of black, gray, brown and pale pink hues, creating a visual effect that was eye-catching as it was stylish. The perfect fusion of colors allowed her to stand out.

Gauri’s accessories were icing on the cake. She opted for a brown Gucci sandal that perfectly complemented her dress and added a touch of elegance to her ensemble. The showstopper, however, was her Tom Ford gold clutch, worth an impressive Rs 2,13,918, which added a luxe feel to her party outfit. Around her neck, she adorned herself with Chanel chains, blending high fashion with minimalism.

Her hair cascaded down in delicate waves; it gave her face a clean look as well as her gorgeous features were emphasized. For make-up, she went simple but effective with nude lipstick and wearing blush with highlighter on the cheeks and kohl on the eyes. Her look was completed with mascara and perfectly shaped brows.

Advertisement

In terms of making a fashion statement, there is no doubt Gauri Khan is a pro. She often wears beautiful gowns and dresses that accentuate her frame, often featuring intricate detailing, bold colors and luxurious fabrics and her recent look is an example of this.

Gauri Khan’s stunned at Siddharth Anand’s birthday celebration and gave us cues on how to wear a tie-dye number with confidence and zeal. With her wonderful attire, lavish accessories and flawless makeup, she proved once again that she is a true style diva. Here’s looking forward to more fashionable moments from this style icon!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Gauri Khan arrives like a queen at Siddharth Anand's wife Mamta's birthday bash; poses with mom Savita Chhibber