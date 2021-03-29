EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar on Prabhas’ Adipurush, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Luv Ranjan’s film & Aamir Khan’s Mogul

Bhushan Kumar also adds that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is being shot on an international level and features never seen before visuals.

Producer Bhushan Kumar has an interesting line up of films ahead for the audience. Two of them being, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush and Animal that features and in the lead. Prod Kumar on how excited he is for both these projects and he responds, “It's not only Adipurush, there are many other films too. Before Animal, we are completing Ranbir Kapoor’s Luv Ranjan film, which is a big one for us too. With Luv Ranjan it's a totally different perspective. You have seen Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and the kind of cinema he gives it’s superb. So that’s a big musical film with lots of humour, and all that kind of twists that Luv Ranjan gives in his movies.”

The filmmaker adds that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is also a big one for them. “He is a brilliant director and has given us Kabir Singh,” says Kumar. He further informs that Adipurush is an iconic film. “It's a Ramayana which we are making with such a huge cast. So all the films are very important for us, but obviously Adipurush being Ramayana, it’s devotional and we as a company also are devotees of Lord Ram and Shri Ma Vaishno Devi. So thoda hamara connect udhar zyada rehta hai. We have 25 to 30 movies which all are equally important for us,” Kumar says.

Om (Raut, director) is shooting it very well. He is shooting on an international level, and we are very excited Bhushan Kumar on Adipurush

Prabhas and ’s clash in the film will also be very exciting. “Yes, and Om (Raut, director) is shooting it very well. He is shooting on an international level, and we are very excited. Abhi tak jo VFX hoke aa rahe hai and hum dekh rahe hai, it's never seen before for the audience I guess,” Kumar points out.

Soon we will be announcing it, it will mostly be starting by next year, 2022 Bhushan Kumar on Mogul

Lastly, what's the status of the starrer Mogul, which is a biopic based on the life of Gulshan Kumar. When does it go on the floors? “Soon we will be announcing it, it will mostly be starting by next year, 2022. Abhi toh hum Corona se hi ladh rahe hain. Sab safe zone mein hi jake shoot shuru karenge. 2022 is tentatively what we are looking at,” Kumar signs off.

