EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s next will release in English too; Set to be a Pan-World film

India gearing up to challenge Hollywood film, as Nag Ashwin plans to release his next with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in English too. Details

We previously reported that the Nag Ashwin directed science fiction film featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will go on the floors in the month of July. We also revealed how it’s an apocalyptic film, set in the futuristic timeline, with the characters fighting for survival. And now, we have got another update on the film. Earlier last year, Nag Ashwin revealed that his next is not a Pan-Indian but a Pan-World film, leaving the fans wonder if he has given it the Pan-World title because of the reach that his premise has. However, we have now got his real intention of terming it a Pan-World film.

“Nag Ashwin and the entire team of this science-fiction tale are planning to release the film in not just the five Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada – but also in English, giving it the platform to perform and grab eyeballs across the globe. The idea is to make the biggest pan-world film from India,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the idea of bringing it in English too stems from the basic premise of the film, which has global appeal.

“If Hollywood can dub their films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, why can’t we? It’s an attempt to try something new and unique. There are conversations going on at multiple levels, on all aspects, and if all goes as planned, a release in English is on card for the yet untitled film,” the source added. Before moving on to Nag Ashwin’s film, Prabhas is expected to complete shooting for Salaar and Adipurush, which will both release in 2022. Nag’s film is targeted for a release in first half of 2023.

Deepika Padukone on the other hand will complete shooting for the action thriller, Pathan, which features her alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The shooting for Pathan is going on at present in full swing. Stay tuned for more updates on Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and the Nag Ashwin film.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone allots 75 days for her next with Prabhas, an apocalyptic film set in future

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×