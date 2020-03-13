EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz offered Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Asim Riaz has reportedly been offered Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is already a household name. The model turned actor has already made his first single after his exit from the house. He was seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandes in the single Mere Angne Mein which has garnered a good response. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Asim has bagged a film already as well. A source reveals Asim has been offered starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

“Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will have three other actors play Salman’s brother. Asim has been offered the role to play one of the brothers,” a source revealed. Asim has been on a roar ever since his stint on Bigg Boss 13. His popularity has been soaring with him continuing to trend on social media. Asim and Sidharth Shukla were the two finalists for Bigg Boss 13 with Asim ending up as the first runner up. In an exclusive chat, when we asked about not bagging the trophy, Asim said, “I had the ‘Junoon’ if winning so yea, but I came so far and became the first runner up due to the love of the audience. Thoda sa laga but then 22 contestants had come but the winner could only be one. I came so far and people showered so much love, I feel blessed. From whatever I know and is being told, I think I played well and I feel blessed.”

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, a video of Asim and Himanshi has gone viral on social media which is unmissable especially for all the Bigg Boss 13 fans. The two lovebirds are seen interacting and smiling back at each other during their conversation. This video has been clicked at the location of the shooting schedule of their new music video.

Credits :Pinkvilla

