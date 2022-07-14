EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol on Gupt sequel, opens up about Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Apne 2 & more

Bobby Deol is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. He began his career with the 1995 romantic drama Barsaat and since then, there is no looking back for him. Recently, his movie Gupt clocked 25 years and both Bobby Deol and Kajol came together to celebrate this milestone. It is one of the most talked about films even after 25 years. Bobby spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively and discussed a lot of things. The actor also talked if Gupt can be made into a sequel and also about his future projects.

On being asked if he feels any of his films can be made into a sequel, Bobby said, "You can make a sequel of Gupt, maybe one can make the sequel of Soldier but not Gupt." He further talked about his upcoming projects and said, "I have signed India so cannot talk much about it. Animal has already been announced and I am doing it with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. I am really looking forward to working with him. He is a great director and working with Ranbir (Kapoor) for the first time and Anil (Kapoor) again. Apart from this, I am doing Apne 2 and I am so excited about that because I get to work with my father and brother again and I'll be working with my nephew Karan for the first time. There are some films, I have signed too and will start shooting soon."

On the work front, Bobby was last seen in Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3, which also stars Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh in key roles. Helmed by Prakash Jha, Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 premiered on June 3 on Mx Player.

