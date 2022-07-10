Bobby Deol and Kajol look spectacular as they celebrate 25 years of Gupt at a movie theatre in Mumbai; PICS

Gupt: The Hidden Truth, starring Bobby Deol, Kajol and Manisha Koirala released 25 years ago and went on to become a major theatrical success at the time of its release as it became 1997’s fourth highest grossing film, only behind Dil To Pagal Hai, Border and Pardes. Bobby Deol was at the crest of stardom immediately after his debut film Barsaat and Gupt: The Hidden Truth only consolidated his position in the industry. Kajol too was fresh from the success of a major blockbuster like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and thus, Gupt was latched onto, by audiences, from the very first day.

The makers of Gupt organised an event at a popular theatre in Mumbai to celebrate the silver jubilee of their blockbuster film. The event was graced by Bobby Deol, Kajol, Udit Narayan, Mukesh Rishi, Harish Patel, Rajiv Rai and others. Bobby Deol looked handsome in his printed white full sleeves t-shirt and striped black trousers. Kajol looked stunning in her colourful printed one-shouldered dress and black trousers. Udit Narayan looked as fresh as ever in his blue suit and trousers as he smiled into the camera. Mukesh Rishi was in a playful mood as he goofed around with RJ Rohini from Radio Nasha. Harish Patel in his black shirt and trousers looked very smart. Director Rajiv Rai wore a stylish black blazer and posed with Bobby Deol and Kajol for photos. Kajol, in one of the photos, was seen holding a toy knife, which holds relevance with respect to the iconic movie.

Have a look at the photos from 25 Years Of Gupt celebrations:

Gupt: The Hidden Truth, directed by Rajiv Rai, is about Sahil, played by Bobby Deol, who on his quest to prove his innocence, escapes prison to look for the real killer who killed Isha's father. The film has secured a classic status and is a part of many pop-culture references. Bobby Deol is proving his mettle by being a part of high content shows like Class Of 83 and Aashram and movies like Love Hostel. He will be making his theatrical comeback in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Kajol, who was last seen in Tribhanga, will next be seen in The Last Hurrah!

Also read: INTERVIEW: Bobby Deol on completing 45 years in Bollywood: ‘I have evolved with time’