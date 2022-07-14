EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals Sunny Deol & Dharmendra were confident about him doing Gupt with Rajiv Rai

Gupt was one of those films in Bollywood which has created a mark. The film was loved by the audience so much that even after 25 years, this film is being talked about. Well, Gupt recently clocked 25 years and both Bobby Deol and Kajol came together to celebrate this milestone. Bobby got in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and opened up about a lot of things related to this film. From talking about his brother Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra’s reaction to the changes that cinema has faced compared to the 90s, Bobby poured his heart out.

Revealing about Dharmendra and Sunny Deol’s reaction, Bobby Deol said, “I think they were very confident that I was working with Rajiv because my brother had already worked with Rajiv and my father had already worked with Rajiv’s dad in earlier films. They knew that their son and their brother was in safe hands. And I chose to do the film, they did not force me. It was my decision so I decided that ya I wanted to do this film not because my brother told me or my dad told me.”

Further, when he was asked that does he miss the 90s era of cinema, Bobby Deol revealed, “Well, things have to change with time. Yes! Everybody looks back on their lives and thinks about things, they are not the same anymore, but I guess you have to move with time. So I don’t have any regrets about it, you have to move it and be sensible but yes the magic of cinema is not the same as it used to be. What it was when my dad started his career and now it's different. It's all become very digital now,” concluded the star.

