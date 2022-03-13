EXCLUSIVE: Brahmastra Team to unveil the world of Alia Bhatt’s Isha on her birthday, March 15; A special video

On December 15, the Brahmastra team unveiled the motion poster of Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and the same met with an overwhelming response across. And now, three months later, the team is gearing up for another launch. As Alia Bhatt celebrates her 29th birthday on March 15, Pinkvilla has learnt that Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and the entire team have decided to launch a special video to unveil Alia’s look from the film.

“It’s a birthday special video to launch Alia’s Isha from Brahmastra. The audience would get a glimpse into her world in the film and unlike the first motion poster, this one might even have some actual visuals from Brahmastra,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further it would be a grand digital launch on March 15.

“Isha plays a pivotal role in Shiva’s journey and her track is a lot more than a mere love interest. All the aspects around Isha have been kept under the carpet for now, and will be out closer to release,” the source added. As informed before, the team of Disney has planned a mega campaign as a mark of build up to the film’s release on September 9. Multiple teaser cuts are ready, which will create the much-required hype among the cine goers.

“Every asset has been created with an intent to drag the audience for a big screen experience. It’s a modern mythology, a one of its kind genre for the audience. There will be a couple of teasers and look unveils in the coming two months, before the team unveils the first theatrical trailer sometime in July,” the source informed.

Brahmastra is touted to be the costliest Bollywood film till date with an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore. It’s produced by Karan Johar with Disney, and features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. It’s a trilogy, and the second instalment is expected to kick off sometime next year. The basic script and screenplay of Brahmastra Two has been locked and the team will commence a full-fledged work on the film once the first part is out of their system. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

