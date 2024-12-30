EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs KD director Prem for Rowdy Rathore 2; Scripting in progress

Over the years, there has been constant chatter on the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 blockbuster, Rowdy Rathore, which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by Prabhudeva. From Akshay Kumar to Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Malhotra - several names have been floating around in the media to carry forward this cop based action entertainer. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has signed Kannada film director Prem and has entrusted him with the responsibility of developing the script for Rowdy Rathore 2.

According to sources close to the development, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is very excited to bankroll the sequel to Rowdy Rathore and had locked the core plot of the film a while back. “The basic idea of Rowdy Rathore 2 has been in place for the longest time, and SLB was looking to partner with right forces to developing a banger of a sequel to this 2012 blockbuster. His thoughts have aligned with Prem and the duo is working towards developing the script of Rowdy Rathore 2,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the Rowdy Rathore sequel will move into the casting stage once the screenplay is locked. “Prem will full fledged move into the pre-production of Rowdy Rathore 2 after the release of KD – The Devil. The film is expected to take off sometime by the end of 2025, and the casting will begin from Summer next year. Right now, the energies are being invested to develop a script that does justice to the legacy of first part,” the source added.

Will Akshay Kumar return to Rowdy Rathore 2. “We shall know that at the right time. It could be Akshay Kumar, a new hero or who knows, a two-hero film too,” the source concluded. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

