EXCLUSIVE: Cinema theatres reopen: Ticket prices halved, exhibitors opt for digital tickets & packaged food

With theatre owners breathing a sigh of relief and resuming business, after 7 long months, there's a perfect plan they have designed for their customers; read on to find out!

Around mid-March this year, the Covid 19 outbreak in India caused a complete closure of theatres and single screens, putting films and entertainment to an absolute standstill. But the Government has finally given the permission to the exhibitors and theatre chain owners to resume business, albeit on a few conditions. The Govt. mandate has called for a maximum occupancy of 50% in theatres, following social distancing and safety protocols.

We spoke to Akshaye Rathi, a leading exhibitor, who runs a chain of cinemas across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and he tells us that all safety norms are being followed. He shares, "We were waiting for this day. We are absolutely equipped to cater to our consumers who have been bereft of entertainment for these many months. We are following all the necessary guidelines: there will be 50% occupancy at best, with alternate seats chequered or kept vacant. Proper sanitation has been implemented and we will be sanitising the whole theatre at regular intervals. Along with that, all our staff members will be wearing PPE kits, and have face shields, masks, etc. Each member of the audience will be given a pack of sanitisers and masks on arrival, which they have kept on."

He also adds that the exhibitors have already got the permission to screen several previously released films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Malang, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Kedarnath, Thappad and others. But the prices have been slashed, he adds, "We are almost reducing the prices to half. We have cut it down to a 100-120 rupees and even the premium seats will be up for just about Rs 180." Averagely, ticket prices are usually in the range of Rs 200-300 for the normal seats whereas the recliners could be a pocket pinch, somewhere between Rs 350-500 depending on the movie. "Not just that, we are also planning to go completely digital. Either the viewers will have to pre book their tickets online or even if they are at the ticket counter, we will not be giving printed tickets. Instead, we will send the ticket directly to your phones or Whatsapp it to you," Rathi shares.

Apart from the tickets and the pricing, another thing that has been hugely affected is the FnB sector. While a normal movie night with family could cost someone at least Rs 2000, given the staggering price of food and beverages inside theatres, now that would be a complete no-no. "We won't have food or popcorn like we used to. Instead, we are only going to get packaged food items. So a pack of chips or a pack of popcorn which is already sealed will be up for sale. We are ensuring all this so that nobody has to compromise on their movie viewing experience."

Would it not incur the exhibitors huge losses, we asked. "At this point, we all just want to get back our loyal audience to the theatres. We want to provide them with the comfort and entertainment that was missing, and in all safety. The exhibitors aren't considering making money out of this at the moment," Akshaye signs off.

