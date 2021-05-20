EXCLUSIVE: Cyclone Tauktae cause minor damages on sets of Brahmastra, Tiger 3 & few Balaji shows: FWICE Head

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming sports-drama, Maidaan’s set was also impacted because of the cyclone.

Earlier this week, Mumbai was hit by cyclone Tauktae, and Pinkvilla had reported that the set of ’s upcoming sports-drama Maidaan was impacted because of the cyclone. “We had built an entire football stadium to shoot 8 matches in the final schedule. While we are done with 4 matches, the shoot was halted due to lockdown and now, the cyclone has destroyed our set,” producer Boney Kapoor had confirmed to Pinkvilla, adding that the damage has resulted in financial losses for the makers. Now, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President Birendra Nath Tiwari informs that a few other sets were also impacted because of the cyclone.

"After Cyclone Tauktae, I called members of the Federation at Mumbai’s Filmcity to check on the situation there. I am told there were minor damages on the sets of Brahmastra, Tiger 3 and a few Balaji shows, but nobody was harmed. Meanwhile, just last week we had written to Maharashtra’s Chief Minister with a request to let us resume constructing those sets on which work had already begun before the lockdown. This will help us be ready for shoots as and when they resume. However, we are yet to hear back from them on this,” says Tiwari.

While it is yet unclear on when the shoots will resume in Mumbai, a source informs that most makers have requested their teams to take all the precautions to safeguard their sets from the upcoming monsoon. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu office was also flooded when the cyclone had hit the city.

