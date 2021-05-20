EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 to take direct to digital route; Has Akshaye Khanna in a guest appearance

Hungama 2 skips theatrical release. The comic caper is a sequel to 2003 cult, Hungama, which features Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen in lead. Details

In February, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the much-awaited Hungama sequel, directed by Priyadarshan will be a summer 2021 release in the cinema halls. The producer, Ratan Jain too had confirmed the development to us. However, a lot has changed since then, as the nation was hit by the second wave of Covid -19 pandemic resulting in cinema halls getting shut. Ever since then, the producers have yet again started exploring the possibility of a direct to digital premiere for their respective films.

A day back, we reported that the horror comedy, Bhoot Police, featuring , , Jacqueline Fernandez and will skip theatrical release and premiere directly on Hotstar. And now, we have learnt that another film is taking the same route. The Priyadarashan comedy, Hungama 2, featuring Paresh Rawal, , Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash will premiere directly on Disney+Hotstar. “The shoot has been wrapped up and the makers have got a lucrative deal from the streaming platform. Things are locked verbally and the producers, Ratan Jain, Chetan Jain and Ganesh Jain, are on the verge of closing the financials,” revealed a source close to the development.

It’s going to be a slate of new Hindi films that the platform will announce. Last year, it was Laxmii, Bhuj, Khuda Hafiz, Sadak 2 and Big Bull. For 2021, they have Bhoot Police and Hungama 2 in their kitty Source

The paperwork and deal is expected to be locked by next week, post which an official announcement will be made by the team of Hotstar. “It’s going to be a slate of new Hindi films that the platform will announce. Last year, it was Laxmii, Bhuj, Khuda Hafiz, Sadak 2 and Big Bull. For 2021, they have Bhoot Police and Hungama 2 in their kitty, and are in talks with three more films. An announcement will follow once paper work for all the films is done,” the source added.

The comic caper is a sequel to 2003 cult, Hungama, that featured Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen in lead. While the cast for sequel has been changed, we hear, Akshaye has a cameo in Hungama 2 and the makers are looking to take their audience by surprise. “It’s a fun character and will bring the house down with laughter,” the source assured. Interestingly, the two buys from the digital platform fall in the comic space with mass appeal, and we believe the idea to get these films is to get leverage on the satellite as comedies tend to do well on TV.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we will continue to bring more updates on Hungama 2 and other films that are gearing up to take the OTT route.

