EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif says Sriram Raghavan wouldn’t have 'enjoyed being on set during towel fight sequence' in Tiger 3
In a chat with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif revealed whether she has discussed the idea of making an action film with Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan. Here’s what she said!
Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming films. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the trailer of the film was released last week, and was appreciated by the viewers. This film is Sriram Raghavan's next after the critically acclaimed Andhadhun, which was released in 2018. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. Katrina was recently asked about the possibility of doing an action film with Sriram Raghavan. The actress joked that he wouldn’t have enjoyed being on set during Tiger 3’s towel fight scene.
Katrina Kaif on whether she discussed the idea of doing an action film with Sriram Raghavan
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif was asked whether she discussed the idea of doing an action film with Sriram Raghavan since she is a big-time action buff. In response, she said, “No. I think those conversations are already existing in my life, in the different films I have done. In the Tiger franchise. So, I think there's a lot there already that I'm so connected to.” She added that she wanted the opportunity to do things she had not done before. “That's the experience that we were looking for together,” said the actress.
Katrina Kaif says Sriram Raghavan wouldn’t have enjoyed being on set during a towel fight scene
Sriram Raghavan added, "And that's something that I really wanted. I didn't want to do with her what she has already done before. That I'm using her as a star kind of thing."
Katrina Kaif then said that Merry Christmas is the kind of cinema where Sriram Raghavan flourishes and that he wouldn’t have enjoyed being on set during the towel fight scene in Tiger 3. "I don't think Sriram sir would have really enjoyed being on set during that towel fight sequence in Tiger. I think this is the world where he flourishes, he thrives,” said Katrina.
For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Michelle Lee aced the towel fight scene at a Turkish hammam in Tiger 3. It became one of the biggest talking points back when the trailer of the film was released.
About Merry Christmas
Bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas has been directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will hit the screens on January 12, 2024, in Hindi and Tamil.
