EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan fans cut cake, distribute biryani-clothes to needy on actor’s birthday in Bangladesh

Yesterday, on December 27, Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday. From superstar’s friends from Bollywood to a humongous crowd of fans, heartfelt birthday wishes poured in for the actor from every nook and corner. Several videos and pictures have also been ruling the internet which shows fans going crazy over the star as many gathered outside the Galaxy apartments.

On the other hand, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that a dedicated Salman Khan fan club in Bangladesh showcased a philanthropic activity as they distributed winter clothes and biryani amongst underprivileged kids.

Salman Khans fans cut cake and distribute biryani-winter clothes in Bangladesh

A dedicated Salman Khan fan club in Bangladesh on the occasion of the superstar’s birthday cut the cake with street kids and distributed biryani amongst 150 unprivileged kids. Furthermore, they also distributed winter clothes to 120 people. What makes it even more special is that they’ve been doing it for a decade now to honor the day.

Take a look:

Salman Khan treats fans with his glimpse and wave

The mammoth amount of stardom that Salman Khan enjoys needs no introduction. On the Tiger 3 actor’s birthday, a huge crowd of fans also gathered outside Salman Khan’s house just to catch his glimpse. After waiting for hours, in a treat to his fans, the actor finally appeared on the balcony of his house and waved at the ardent fans.

In the pap videos and pictures, the actor could be seen accompanied by a huge entourage of his security team, and his overjoyed fans can also be seen heard shouting and hooting for him. The viral videos also show the Mumbai Police had also barricaded the roads to prevent any chaos-like situation in the streets.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan was last seen in his highly anticipated film Tiger 3 which starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film was the third installment in the Tiger franchise and fifth in the spy universe.

Furthermore, Salman Khan will be reuniting with Karan Johar after nearly 25 years on a big-budget action film. Titled The Bull, the film is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and is based on a true story that will feature the star in the role of a paramilitary officer. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that the actor will commence the shoot for the film in February 2024.

