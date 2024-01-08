Tiger 3 EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi on prep for Aatish’s character; reveals he sent out recorded sample scenes to makers

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, and he played the antagonist in the film. He was seen playing the role of Aatish Rehman, an ex-Deputy Director-General of ISI, and his performance left viewers mighty impressed. The actor left no stone unturned to ensure that he aced his role in the film. In fact, he even recorded himself and sent sample scenes to the makers months before he began filming!

Emraan Hashmi says he wanted to get the ‘feel of the character’ right in Tiger 3

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi shared that he would record sample scenes and send them to director Manesh Sharma and producer Aditya Chopra, months before he went on Tiger 3 set. “I used to record myself multiple times and send it to the makers of Tiger 3 to arrive at the character of Aatish. Every week I sent out these recorded sample scenes and dialogues to Maneesh and Aditya Chopra and this was months before I got on set for Tiger 3,” he shared.

Emraan further added, “As it was a new character in the Tiger series, I wanted to get the body language, feel of the character and the diction right before I walked in on the set so that we don’t waste time once we start shooting and everyone is on the same page with a crystal-clear clarity of what kind of person Aatish would be.”

Advertisement

Clearly, all his hard work and prep for nailing the character of Aatish Rehman in Tiger 3 has paid off, and he received a lot of praise from the viewers.

When Emraan Hashmi talked about his prep for Tiger 3

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi said that he had to work hard at the gym to get close to Salman Khan’s physique. He said that he had to work out because Salman is kind of muscular. He said that he told Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra that he should put on some size.

“They were very clear that in this there’s no taking off the shirt for the sake of it and showing abs because it’s not that kind of film. So, I said ‘That’s a given’ but it’s just that the frame of the guy, let me just get close to him if not match him because he’s been working out for really long,” he said.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Gupta feels if Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 came before Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ‘things would have been different’; here’s why