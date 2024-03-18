Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Bosco Ceaser, Sunil Rodrigues emerge winners
Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves won Best Choreographer for Jhoome Jo Pathaan, while Sunil Rodrigues took home Best Action for Tiger 3 at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards.
The highly anticipated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards commenced tonight with much fanfare, revealing the winners in two prestigious categories: Best Choreographer and Best Action.
Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves stole the spotlight as they secured the title of Best Choreographer, showcasing their exceptional talent and creativity in dance choreography. Meanwhile, Sunil Rodrigues earned accolades in the Best Action category for his outstanding contributions to action sequences, further elevating the evening's excitement and glamor.
Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves won the award for Best Choreographer
Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves added another feather to their cap by snagging the prestigious Best Choreographer award at the star-studded Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards. Their spellbinding choreography in the pulsating track Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the blockbuster film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, set dance floors on fire and took the internet by storm.
With its irresistible beats and infectious hook step, the song didn't just win hearts but also sparked a viral sensation, inspiring countless fans to groove along.
Sunil Rodrigues emerges victorious in the Best Action category
Sunil Rodrigues shone bright at the awards ceremony, clinching the title of Best Action for his stellar work in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3. His exceptional talent in crafting thrilling action sequences elevated the film to a whole new level of excitement and intensity. From heart-pounding chase scenes to jaw-dropping stunts, Sunil Rodrigues's contributions set a remarkable standard for action in cinema.
