EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone in talks to play dacoit queen Roopmati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

Deepika and SLB have previously collaborated on successful films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Baiju Bawra will mark their fourth collaboration. Details

Over the last few weeks, there have been reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reuniting withShah Rukh Khan on Izhaar, an epic love story crossing the national borders. However, Pinkvilla recently reported that contrary to the reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next directorial after Gangubai is going to be Baiju Bawra. We also revealed that over the last one year, the director has been fine tuning his script to bring the epic back to life for the modern-day audience. And now, we have another update on this musical.

Pinkvilla has learnt that the celebrated filmmaker is keen to have on board to play the female lead in the film. “Ever since Bhansali decided to revisit Baiju Bawra, he was clear on getting Deepika on board the film to play the role of dacoit queen, Roopmati, from the 1952 original. Both Deepika and SLB have done multiple meetings to discuss the film and the character and the talks are in the advanced stage at the moment. The paperwork is yet to be done and things will be locked once both the stakeholders mutually agree on certain aspects. Given the way things are proceeding at the moment, it's going to be a yes from DP,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the idea is to take the film on floors by Mid-2022.

Ever since Bhansali decided to revisit Baiju Bawra, he was clear on getting Deepika on board the film to play the role of dacoit queen, Roopmati, from the 1952 original Source

It’s a mega film, with a star-studded cast, and Bhansali’s team is planning stuff from now itself to ensure that combination dates of actors is not an issue. “While Bhansali is currently working on the edit and post production of Gangubai, there is a team in his work place that taking tiny steps in the prep work of Baiju Bawra. Conversations with other actors, who are expected to be a part of the film is also in progress. An official announcement will be made once the entire cast that SLB wants is locked,” the source added.

While conversations with Deepika are in advanced stage, we still await an update on the status quo of other actors, who are on Bhansali’s wish-list. The four other key characters of Baiju Bawra include Baiju, Gauri, Tansen and Akbar, and SLB is on the verge of pulling off a casting coup. According to the source, this is among Bhansali’s dream project and hence, he is going all out to get the casting bang on without any compromises on his vision. Bhansali is also working on the music, which is the key aspect of this story and ones in his circle reveal that the filmmaker wants this album to have the best compositions of his career. Deepika and Bhansali have previously worked together on films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more on Baiju Bawra.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Tiger vs Indian Tiger as ISI Agent Emraan Hashmi locks horn with Salman Khan in Tiger

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×