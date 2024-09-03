Aapka Apna Zakir has become one of the most talked-about reality shows recently. Zakir Khan's show features a team that captivates the audience with their fantastic performances. Now, the upcoming episode of Aapka Apna Zakir will feature the cast of IC 814 Dia Mirza, Vijay Varma, and Patralekha as the special guests.

The makers of the show recently dropped a new promo on Sony TV’s official social media handle. Zakir Khan is seen warmly welcoming Dia Mirza, Vijay Varma, and Patralekha. The promo showcases a hilarious Hyderabadi-themed skit where Dia and Vijay engage in witty banter. Dia asks, “Ghar mein kon kon hai (Who all are there at home?),” to which Vijay humorously responds, “12 bhai behen hai aur 6 behena hai (There are 12 siblings, and 6 of them are sisters).”

The playful exchange continues with Vijay inquiring, “Maut ke kuye mein gaye aap? (Did you fall into the well of death?),” and Dia replying, “Kya khatarnaak hai vo jagah (How dangerous is that place?).” Vijay’s question, “Gaadiyan ghuma leti hai? (Do you drive cars?),” elicits a comedic response from Dia: “Gol gol vo git git…” leaving everyone in fits of laughter.

The caption of the promo reads, “Iss hafte #AAZ ke manch par comedy hogi ek Hyderabadi twist ke saath! Dekhiye #AapkaApnaZakir, Sat-Sun, raat 9:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. (This week, #AAZ will feature comedy with a Hyderabadi twist! Catch #AapkaApnaZakir, Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision.)”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on the true story of an Indian passenger flight hijacked by terrorists in 1999, marking the longest hijacking in history. It premiered globally on Netflix on August 29, 2024.

So far, several celebrities have appeared on Aapka Apna Zakir, like Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, Sharvari, Raghav Juyal, Jubin Nautiyal, John Abraham, and more.

Apart from Zakir Khan, the show also features Rithvik Dhanjani, Shweta Tiwari, Gopal Datt, and Paresh Ganatra as panelists. Aapka Apna Zakir premiered on August 10 and airs every weekend at 9:30 PM on Sony TV.

