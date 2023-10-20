EXCLUSIVE: Dia Mirza opens up on female priest at her wedding; says, 'No profession should have gender'

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. They exchanged vows with each other in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. As soon as the actress shared photos of her wedding ceremony, she was showered with blessings and good wishes, but what caught the attention was a female priest performing the rituals and conducting their wedding.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dia opened up about the female priest conducting her wedding and also talked about how professions should have no gender.

Dia Mirza opens up on female priest at her wedding

During the recent exclusive chat with us, Dia Mirza who is always vocal about women's education and women's empowerment opened up about the female priest named Sheela Atta conducting her wedding with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021.

Speaking about how professions should have no gender, Mirza said, "Honestly for me it was, I was at a friend's wedding and I saw this lady (Sheela Atta) perform that wedding and I was so deeply moved by it and I couldn't remember the last time I felt so emersed, so involved, and so spiritually connected to the ceremony. And, I was like I have to call her. Sheela Atta is so special that we wanted her to be there for us. She was very generous and kind and she came."

She continued, "It's only when we did the wedding that we realized what a rarity it is that is so uncommon, that profession is not perceived to be one that woman can follow. Again it's the outcome of the caste system, it's a cultural system and patriarchy. But I'm so glad that people recognize how powerful, how beautiful, and how much shakti you can experience when somebody is so spiritually aligned with what is being done."

Dia further added, "No profession should have gender. Everyone should be able to do every single job."

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza, who was recently seen in Dhak Dhak, shared a picture from her wedding where Sheela Atta can be seen performing the rituals. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote in 2021, "Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality."

