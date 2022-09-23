EXCLUSIVE: Falguni Pathak on Neha Kakkar's remake of Maine Payal Hai- Wish I could take legal action

Falguni Pathak is among the iconic singers that have touched several hearts with her melodious voice. She is fondly addressed as the 'Dandiya Queen' and once again, she's back with her new song, ahead of the Navratri season. While Falguni is excited about her new song, her cult song, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai has been recreated by Neha Kakkar, featuring Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma, and herself. The song, titled 'O Sajna' along with singer Neha Kakkar has received extensive backlash from the netizens. The netizens have bashed them for 'jeopardizing' the cult song's ethnicity. Falguni Pathak, the original singer of 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' re-shared the reactions of the audience on her Instagram story. Some of the messages read, "Sorry to our childhood memories that’s being ruined with this cringe." Another comment read, "Band karo ye paap. Please someone ban these autotune singers and their remakes lol." The series of comments followed with one of them demanding Falguni Pathak to 'sue' Neha Kakkar while another user expressed his anger by writing, "Like WTF Neha Kakkar, thank you for s**ting again on one of my fave classics."

While netizens are having a field day at the expense of Neha Kakkar's song, Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to the Dandiya Queen, Falguni Pathak, and asked her about it. The 53-year-old singer shared that she is overwhelmed to see her fans' love for the original song, and felt that she had to echo their feelings. "I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so had to share their feelings," said the Saawan Mein singer. Falguni Pathak also shared that she wasn't approached by the makers of O Sajna. While Falguni re-shared a story by her fan that asked her to sue Neha Kakkar, Pinkvilla asked the veteran singer if she is planning on taking the legal route. To which, Falguni expressed her dismay by saying, "I wish I could but the rights are not with me." When further prodded if the makers or Neha Kakkar tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories that screamed displeasure over the remixed version, the Dandiya Queen answered, "No." Watch Neha Kakkar's rendition of 'O Sajna':



On Friday, September 23, at the launch of her new song, Falguni Pathak said that she hasn't watched the remixed version yet. Adding further, Falguni felt that the original Maine Payal Hai Chhankai had 'simplicity,' which is what the fans may be missing.

Watch the original song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' here:

