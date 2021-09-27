EXCLUSIVE: Geeta Basra on postpartum depression: Men should talk to experts to understand what women deal with

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Geeta Basra opened up about postpartum. The actress states that she didn’t experience it, but she knows people who have. “It is very difficult for women who go through such a thing. It is very common as well, maybe not spoken about, but it definitely should be something that women speak more openly about, because as women we have so many hormonal changes in our life. Like every month we have our menstrual cycle, our hormones are going up and down, then we have kids after kids. Then we have menopause,” states Geeta.

She further adds, “So it's literally like a whole life journey of your hormones going up and down, your emotions, your body changes, your mood swings. I feel guys don’t go through that, and they don’t understand this change. So I think it's more important for guys to also talk to professionals to understand what women go through, and to be with them through that.”

Geeta informs that postpartum depression is something which is very common in the UK, because people speak about it. “We were aware of this. When I was in the UK and Hinaya was born there, a lot of midwives used to come to me every week after she was born, to help us mothers speak about whatever we are feeling, and that’s when I realised how amazing the therapy there is. They actually come to you every week to make sure that the mother is able to handle whatever she is going through, this whole new journey. So every week the midwives would ask me ‘Are you ok? Is there anything you want to talk about, or anything that’s bothering you?’ They actually help you during this journey, and that’s something that should also be inculcated here as well, that you have someone who is in touch with you regularly to make sure that the woman is being able to handle this whole new journey of motherhood, and kind of make themselves stronger,” says Geeta.

