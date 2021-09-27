EXCLUSIVE: Geeta Basra reveals why she spoke about her miscarriages: ‘I didn’t want women to give up’

Last month, Geeta Basra had reportedly opened up about suffering two miscarriages after the birth of her daughter Hinaya. Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Geeta revealed the reason why she decided to speak about it. “I spoke about it because I realised how common it is. There are a lot of friends of mine who have gone through it, a lot of women have gone through it, and the best platform to talk about it is obviously social media,” states the actress.

Geeta further states that she was overwhelmed with the response that she got. “I realised how important it is to talk about these things because it is common, and is a very traumatic time for a woman to go through, because it's a part of you. The moment you know you’re pregnant, probably 99 percent of women start planning for the future, the nine months - what’s going to happen, how you going to go about it, this beautiful bundle of joy that’s going to come in your arms - and when that moment happens, it’s the worst moment of your life, that you lose that little life inside you,” shares Geeta.

She further adds, “It definitely takes a toll on you, and is a very hard thing to go through especially if you don’t have the support around you, it's even harder. So I wanted to talk about it because after Jovan was born, I realised a lot of women who come to me and say they are not able to conceive, they are asking questions about what should I do. I realised that something like this where maybe being a celebrity they feel our life is so easy and that you just see the end result, that we have got this beautiful baby in our arms. But the whole journey towards that, how hard it is even for us to conceive sometimes. So the more we talk about it, it can give other women hope, and that’s what happened when I spoke about it.”

Geeta informs that she didn’t want other women to give up. “So many women had contacted me, written to me and said thank you so much for giving us this hope, because I didn’t want women to give up, I didn’t want women to lose that hope that it will not happen. Even after a few miscarriages it still can happen, and it will happen. We have to have that belief, positive mindset and believe that it will happen,” says Geeta.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

