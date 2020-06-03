A biopic on 'Hero of Nathula' Captain Baba Harbhajan Singh in works? Jyoti Kapur Das to direct it

Jyoti Kapur Das, who was associated with films like Ganges of Wasseypur & Kahaani, will reportedly make a biopic on Captain Harbhajan Singh. Read.

If there is one trend Bollywood is currently obsessed with, it is biopics. Stories based on real-life personalities have intrigued many filmmakers and amongst them, war heroes have grabbed eyeballs. Filmmakers are increasingly looking forward to recreating or give us a glimpse of battles or inspiring events led by Army personnel or IAF officers. Be it led Shershah which chronicles the life of war hero Vikram Batra, or be it who is all set to play Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal or Vicky Kaushal who is all set to play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his next.

Now, we hear that another biopic is in the works which will be based on the life of Captain Baba Harbhajan Singh who was also called the Hero of Nathula. A shrine was built in his honor as well. Jyoti Kapur Das, who was associated with films like Ganges of Wasseypur, Kahaani, and was the creative director for Rajkummar Rao starrer Bose: Dead or Alive, will be directing the movie. A source revealed the script is locked and the casting will begin post things resume successfully during this Unlock phase.

Jyoti Kapur Das had previously made a short film Plus Minus starring YouTube star Bhuvan Bam as the Captain on the same subject. Speaking of the late Captain, he was martyred in 1968 near the Nathu La in eastern Sikkim, India. There are a lot of stories, that have turned into folklore, surrounding his death which has been passed on for years near the area. According to official records, he lost his life during a battle at the Nathu La, a mountain pass between Tibet and Sikkim. However, many believe, he drowned in a glacier.

Credits :Pinkvilla

