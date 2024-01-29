EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan on Fighter with Siddharth Anand; ‘He tried a different film’

Siddharth Anand has released the biggest feature film of the year. Within days of its theatrical release, the movie has already surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide and is aiming for even higher box office numbers. Recently, Hrithik Roshan revealed Siddharth Anand tried to make a different film with Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan shares how Siddharth Anand tried to make a different film with Fighter

Recently, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan was asked how he would compare his character in Lakshya and Fighter, to this the actor responded by mentioning how Siddharth Anand tried to do something different with Fighter and said that both characters follow rules. He chose this one initially because he often wanted to develop Patty's storyline (the character's name in Fighter) into something bigger, someone who defies the rules. In his view, the larger-than-life roles he has portrayed, particularly the typical Hindi mass hero, always break the rules and carve their own path.

He added, “But, I understood that Sid (Siddharth Anand) is actually trying to do something that has not been, he’s not doing what he is used to doing, he is trying something new, he’s trying a different tonality. He’s trying to use his actors as these colors in the painting and the landscape that he wants to make. So, on one hand though it’s not the emotional Arc of a larger than life hero, it is a beautiful landscape with these characters that he delves into one by one through the journey of the film.”

Advertisement

He then mentioned that sometimes, films like these feel very rejuvenating, like the way he experienced with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, where all the actors were like different colors in a painting. So, this new movie is another commercial, even more commercial, version of that same essence.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

About Fighter

Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand, is among the most awaited movies of the year. It boasts an impressive cast lineup consisting of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi, and others in important roles.

In terms of its box-office performance, the film had a solid start in overseas territories, earning about USD 1 million (roughly Rs. 8.50 crore) on its debut Thursday. It particularly excelled in North America, with the United States contributing USD 375K and Canada bringing in CAD 185K, resulting in a total of over USD 500K on the opening day.

In North America, Hrithik Roshan achieved his best-ever first-day earnings, surpassing the long-standing record set by Jodhaa Akbar in 2008. Australia witnessed a substantial opening day with AUD 270K, aided by the Australia Day holiday on January 26. Norway also made a significant contribution of USD 20K, comparable to larger film releases like Jawan and Pathaan.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

The actor's last appearance in a movie was in the action thriller Vikram Vedha in 2022. He kicked off 2024 with a successful start, delivering the first box office hit of the year so far. Alongside the acclaim for Fighter, he is currently shooting for his upcoming film War 2.

As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, NTR Jr. will join Hrithik Roshan in the YRF Spy Universe Film. Ayan Mukerji directs the movie, which is produced by Aditya Chopra and also stars Kiara Advani in an important role. The theatrical release of the film is scheduled for August 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Fighter song Dil Banaane Waaleya OUT: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's track will tug at your heartstrings